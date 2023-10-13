The AfDB is inviting graduate and postgraduate students to apply for its internship position

The position will allow students to gain hands-on experience in international development and finance

The interns will be selected based on the areas of the bank's focus, which include Economics, Agriculture among others

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced exciting internship opportunities for students seeking professional experience.

In a message shared on its website, AfDB said selected candidates will be deployed in various departments at Headquarters (Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire) and regional and Country Offices.

Akinwumi Adesina is the president of the African Development Bank. Photo credit: Fredrik Lerneryd

Source: Getty Images

The bank has also mentioned that selected interns will receive monthly stipends, which will assist in obtaining entry and residence visas for those requiring them.

AfDB's message on its website reads:

"The programme will provide students with an opportunity to acquire professional and practical experience at the African Development Bank.

"Also, it will provide banks with a pool of potential candidates for future recruitment purposes

"However, applicants should not expect the internship to lead to immediate employment with the Bank.

"The Bank will run two (2) internship sessions during the year 2024. This announcement is for session 1, which will commence in January 2024.

"The announcement for session 2 will be made in April 2024 and session 2 will commence in July 2024."

Eligibility Criteria:

Age: Up to 30 years old.

Enrolled in a master's level degree program.

Nationals of African Development Bank member countries.

Fluent in English or French.

Proficiency in software packages (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access).

Application Procedure:

AfDB said applicants will only be considered if they submit a complete online application and attach a comprehensive Curriculum Vitae (CV) before Thursday, October 26, 2023 to hrdirect@afdb.org.

For more details, use this link.

