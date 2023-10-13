Lagos state government headed by Babaajide Sanwo-Olu has insisted on zero tolerance for filth in markets

This is the government (LASG) closed down Mile 12 Int, Owode Onirin Markets due to unhygienic conditions and environmental infractions

Lagos commissioner for environment, Mr Tokunbo Wahab confirmed the development in a statement, on Friday morning

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has directed the state's commissioner for environment, Mr Tokunbo Wahab to immediately shut down Mile 12 International Market and Owode Onirin Market.

Why Mile 12, Owode Onirin Markets were shut

The two popular markets located along Ikorodu Road in Kosofe Local Government Area (LGA) were sealed for filth and various environmental infractions.

Jubril A. Gawat, @Mr_JAGs, senior special assistant (SSA) to the governor of Lagos state on new media, confirmed the development on his X page (Twitter) in a statement, on Friday, October 13.

According to the statement, the director of public affairs, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Kunle Adeshina, the markets were sealed for filth and various environmental infractions.

He stated that the markets were closed in a joint operation carried out by enforcement officers from the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) on the directives of the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

He tweeted:

"FLASH: Acting on the directives of Commissioner for Environment, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, Enforcement operatives from LAWMA and KAI in a joint operation in the early hours of Friday October 13, sealed up the Mile 12 International Market and Owode Onirin market along Ikorodu Road in Kosofe LG for indiscriminate dumping and burning of refuse, filthy environment, blocked and littered drainages, menace of illegal and Indiscriminate parking and abandonment of trucks on the major road thereby impeding free flow of traffic."

