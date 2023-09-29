Two popular markets in Lagos state have been shut down by the Lagos state government

The state commissioner for environment confirmed the development and noted that the market was shut down due to numerous environmental violations

Mr. Tokunbo Wahab noted that the markets would remain closed until traders and stakeholders meet the mandatory conditions of redress

The Lagos state government headed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the immediate closure of two popular markets in the state.

The state commissioner for the environment and water resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the closure of Ladipo Market, and Mushin markets in Lagos.

The government official disclosed that the markets were shut down following several environmental offences including, reckless waste disposal, unhygienic premises, and non-payment of waste bills, among others, PM News reported.

According to Mr. Wahab, the market would remain closed until the mandatory conditions of redress were met by traders and market stakeholders.

Speaking further on the development, he hinted that the move was part of ongoing efforts at instilling compliance in markets around the state.

Mr. Wahab underscored the critical importance of environmental hygiene in markets.

He noted that:

“It is imperative that markets in the state adhere strictly to environmental laws and regulations put in place for the well-being of residents. The closure of Ladipo Market serves as a stern reminder that no entity, regardless of its size or influence, is above the law.”

“As Lagos State continues to grow and develop, it is imperative that economic activities are conducted in a manner that is sustainable and environmentally responsible.

"LAWMA’s recent actions demonstrate the authority’s commitment to this cause. The offensive against environmental infractions will continue till sanity is restored in our markets, while the next stop will be illegal markets”, he stressed.

Meanwhile, the closure of Ladipo Market follows a similar action taken against Oyingbo, Alayabiagba, Oke-odo markets, and some sections of Tejuosho Market, for serial infractions.

