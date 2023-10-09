A former Vice-Chancellor of Niger Delta University, Emeritus Prof. Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumor, is dead

Prof Gowon reportedly passed on from complications related to lung cancer on Saturday, October 7

Gowon, the renowned professor of economics and social sciences died at the age of 53 in Lagos state

The immediate past Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNUs) Emeritus Prof. Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumor is dead.

Edoumiekumor, who was also the former Vice-Chancellor of Niger Delta University, died at the age of 53 in Lagos on Saturday, October 7, Nigerian Tribune reported.

It was gathered that Edoumiekumor died from complications related to lung cancer.

The General Secretary of CVCNUs, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, who disclosed this said;

“I’m sorry, we just lost one of our members, who was the immediate past Chairman of the Committee of VCs and also the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Niger Delta University, Prof. Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumor.

He added:

“His death is shocking to us and to me in particular”

Source: Legit.ng