Kano, Kano state - Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, faced a storm of criticism on Monday, October 9, after it emerged that he flew to Kano in a presidential jet to watch the finals of the 2023 Kano International Polo Tournament.

After landing in Kano along with his friends around midday on Sunday, October 8, Seyi was received at the airport by some officials of the Kano state government and the Kano Polo Club.

Seyi flies presidential jet to polo event

He was thereafter chauffeured to the Usman Dantata Polo Ground amidst tight security provided by detachments of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Services (DSS). After watching the final, he visited the governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

About polo and the Kano International Tournament

Polo is a ball game played on horseback, a traditional field sport and one of the world's oldest known team sports. The game is played by two opposing teams to score using a long-handled wooden mallet to hit a small hard ball through the opposing team's goal.

The Kano International Tournament is widely considered one of the most exciting competitions in the country, and it was staged between late September and early October 2023.

The president’s son’s use of the presidential plane for a trip he embarked on as a private citizen has triggered a firestorm of criticism by some Nigerians on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Legit.ng reports that Seyi is understandably the talking point of the programme. However, apart from him, some notable Nigerians graced the final to watch the concluding event.

1) Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin

The deputy senate president, Senator Barau Jibrin, was the special guest of honour of the final game.

He joined other dignitaries to watch the tournament.

Recall on June 13, 2023, Barau emerged as deputy senate president of the newly inaugurated 10th Senate after his nomination for the position was unopposed.

He represents Kano North Senatorial District.

Senator Barau was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations and former Chairman of Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) in the 9th and 8th Senate respectively.

2) Ahmed Abdulhamid Malam-Madori

Madori, the senator representing Jigawa North-East Senatorial District of Jigawa state was at the event too.

A former minister of state for power and steel development, Malam-Madori was also Nigeria’s Ambassador to Turkey.

3) Ikra Aliyu Bilbis

Bilbis is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Communication. He represents Zamfara Central in the upper legislative chamber.

Bilbis is a member of Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He is a former minister of state for Information and Communication.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, he was remanded in prison over alleged criminal conspiracy and public disturbances. He was arraigned before the Zamfara State Upper Sharia Court 11 for the alleged destruction of All Progressives Congress (APC) billboards and other properties.

He was however released on bail unconditionally.

Seyi's controversial Kano trip

