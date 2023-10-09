The family of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been caught in a web of yet another controversy

His son, Seyi Tinubu, has left social media buzzing after he was captured in a photo landing Kano in the presidential private jet

It was gathered by several media reports that he visited Kano with his friends to watch a polo tournament

Reactions have begun to trail the viral photo of President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, who touched down in Kano in the presidential jet belonging to his father’s office.

It was gathered that Seyi visited Kano to watch a polo tournament alongside his friends and associates who were spotted in the viral photos.

The Tinubu family has been hit with controversies over the past few months. Photo Credit: @JaafarSJaafar

Source: Twitter

The pictures show that Kano State government officials donning the trademark red and white Kwankwaso cap welcomed the President’s son at the airport.

Similarly, Jafaar Jafaar, a controversial journalist famous for releasing the video where ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was collecting starks of dollar notes, posted the picture of Seyi at the airport.

Jafaar wrote:

“Here’s Tinubu’s golden child, Seyi, travelling in a presidential jet to watch polo in Kano. But this trend did not start today. Buhari set a bad example when he allowed his daughter Hanan to travel in a presidential jet for a photo tour in Bauchi.”

In his post, he condemned Seyi's actions, describing it as an “offence to the moral code of leadership.”

He wrote:

“Even if our laws are vague on this, one thing is clear. This is an offence to the moral code of leadership.”

Netizens react

However, netizens had mixed reactions to the viral photos of Seyi using the private presidential jet of his father's office.

While some described the criticism as hate, others agreed it was not morally correct to use the jet when fuel prices were at an all-time high.

Dr Bello Anka, a surgeon with the X handle @belloinuwa, wrote:

"What about the misuse of a special forces unit as his body guards? See them in the pictures.

"The other day he went skate boarding in Abuja with them running by his side. This is just a continuation of the culture of impunity from the previous government, perhaps on an even grander scale this time."

In a counter post on X, @leo001ng wrote:

"This is the practice all over the world, the state's security forces will take care of the president's family as long as he's the president, but I guess this won't be an issue if it is Atiku who has almost 50 family members."

@Aminu_001 wrote:

"Even in the U.S. the first Family are being protected by @SecretService, and a PPO is being assigned by the @metpoliceuk in the Uk. So is Nigeria’s first family not worthy enough?"

