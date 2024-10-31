The Lagos state police command has warned motorists against the use of military stickers and headgear in front of their vehicles

In a statement on Thursday, October 31, the command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed that the military police are currently patrolling the state to arrest those committing the act

Hundeyin cautioned against fear, assuring Lagos residents that his colleagues are "fully there for you"

Surulere, Lagos state - The Lagos police command has asked residents not to exercise fear.

The assurance comes after an X (formerly known as Twitter) user said men of the Nigerian army harassed civilians at Brown junction, Aguda, Surulere, on Thursday afternoon, October 31.

The Lagos resident had accused the military personnel of "abuse of power".

According to the social media user:

“They pulled me over for no reason and their lead who wore a MP armband said he will delay me, make me follow them round Lagos for their patrol and waste my fuel.”

But responding, Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in Lagos, allayed the fear of the individual who complained online.

The police official explained that the military police are moving around Lagos state “to clamp down on motorists using military stickers and having military headgear in front of their vehicles”.

Hundeyin wrote:

“Thanks for promptly calling our attention to this. We have verified. The military police are moving round Lagos state to clampdown on motorists using military stickers and having military headgear in front of their vehicles.

“Lagosians are urged not to exercise fear as @LagosPoliceNG is fully there for you.”

Lagos: Army detains 2 soldiers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian army said the alleged involvement of two soldiers in the case of theft at the Dangote refinery in Lagos is totally unacceptable.

The director army public relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed that the soldiers were hired by a civilian contractor to recover some Armoured cables at the Dangote Refinery.

Nwachukwu stated that the suspects have been identified and are currently under custody.

