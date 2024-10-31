A Nigerian couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a beautiful vow renewal ceremony

They melted hearts with a romantic video which featured the man and the woman on their vow renewal day

Many people who saw the video celebrated the couple and prayed to experience the same in their marriage

A couple melted hearts with a video from their 50th wedding anniversary and vow renewal ceremony.

The viral video featured the man and woman romantically.

In the romantic video shared by @duroweddings on TikTok, the woman wore a wedding gown, while the man wore a white suit.

As they posed for pictures, they laughed and rejoiced affectionately.

The video was captioned:

“A Love That’s Forever Young. 50 Years In. Vow Renewal.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail couple’s 50th marriage vow renewal ceremony

@Q said:

"50yrs of love, forgiveness nd understanding. I’m marrying once nd right."

@chefprincesseventworld said:

"God, please bless this marriage I’m about to enter in 3 weeks time. I pray for longest time and prosperity. Children, forever love. I know sometimes it will be difficult but I pray u give us the wisdom."

@Temple James said:

"Especially women don't just see this and be happy instantly she put in the work and enough sacrifices from both partners."

@Only—one—midey said:

"If we no Dey end like dis oga commot for road now oooo."

@PRISCILLIA said:

"The day my own Priscilla go find true love I go the renew vow every week."

@justt__Amky said:

"They look like twins now. more years to celebrate in good health Amen."

