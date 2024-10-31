A beautiful bride did not smile for several minutes during her reception as people sprayed money on her

In the video, the bride was standing in the middle of a large crowd of well-wishers, shaking her body gently as cash rained on her

The video is trending on social media as netizens wondered why the lady maintained a straight face during the dance

A Nigerian bride is trending online because of the way she behaved on her wedding day.

The bride maintained a straight face, refusing to smile even a little during her traditional wedding.

The bride maintained a straight face during the wedding dance session. Photo credit: TikTok/@nenye_nne.

In a video posted by @nenye_nne, the elegant bride was on the dance floor surrounded by well-wishers.

As the dance session was going on, people were busy raining cash on her, but she did not smile.

Also, she was merely gently moving her body, making some netizens wonder why she did not dance vigorously.

"The bride didn't smile for over 30 minutes."

Reactions as bride refuses to smile

@Zaynarb said:

"I won’t smile for 2 months."

@WorYor said:

"Can someone explain why she wasn’t? Is it like a tradition or something?"

@SUSAN said:

"It can never be me. Any small thing I don shine teeth."

@Harriett said:

"The guy was even begging her to smile."

@Deevee_jay said:

"She talk say all that understanding babe wey I been Dey do na today you go hear am."

@Nancy said:

"What tradition is this please?"

@Golden_ivy_luxuryhair said:

"Pls, I want to ask! Who’s going to take the money? The money belongs to the bride family or who pls?"

@Graceyyy.01 said:

"It’s funny because she kept on dancing."

@fynes said:

"Remembering all the times he cheated and manifesting it on my face. My own fit reach 1 hour."

Man rejects wedding gift

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man who was given a wedding gift by a friend insinuated that the money was too small.

The story was narrated by Olajide Obe, who said his friend converted the money to pounds and found it to be £25.

After Olajide shared the story on X, someone else asked for the money to assist a sick fellow, and he transferred it without delay.

