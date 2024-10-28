Nigerians have commended Wigwe University for its well-equipped lecture rooms, expressing high levels of satisfaction with the facilities

Photos shared via their official Facebook page showed the students sitting comfortably on their chairs while being taught

Some parents who came across the post desired to raise enough money to send their children to the university

Nigerian students and parents alike have lauded Wigwe University for its exemplary commitment to providing a conducive learning environment.

The institution's impressive facilities, showcased on its official Facebook page, garnered praise in the comments.

Nigerians praise Wigwe University for well-equipped lecture rooms Photo credit: Wigwe University/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Photos show lecture room of Wigwe University

A recent post on the university's Facebook account (@WigweUniversity) offered a glimpse into its well-appointed lecture rooms, where students were seen engaging with their instructors in comfort.

The images caused an outpouring of positive comments, with some parents expressing a desire to secure funding to enroll their children at the esteemed institution.

The photos were taken during the university's orientation programme, designed to acquaint students and faculty members with the campus and its resources.

The caption read:

"At Wigwe University, we understand the importance of providing an enabling learning environment. Our facilities are equipped with modern, high-quality equipment to facilitate effective learning experiences for both students and faculty members.

"The ongoing orientation program helps students and faculty members familiarize themselves with the campus and its resources. We warmly welcome the fearless leaders on board."

Wigwe University was founded by the late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, who sadly passed in a helicopter crash.

Reactions trail lecture room of Wigwe University

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Sandra Adenike said:

"This one na Harvard and Oxford in Nigeria."

Ajasin Vincent said:

"This is very commendable."

Uranta Uche-Owaji commented:

"Can you add Post Graduate Studies to ot especially Faculty Of Global Health, Public Health, Development Studies & Sustainable Development Studies."

Joseph Ejindu reacted:

"This is so amazing, a great vision by a philanthropist who was passionate about the development of his community and beyond."

Victor Okere said:

"Quite commendable. Kudos."

Nyengi said:

"My children will school here by God's grace, amen."

John Bethel wrote:

"Commendable. Advance teaching and learning is inevitable."

Henry Prince said:

"My son will school here inshallah."

Solomon Eyo said:

"How will the poor masses get these innovative experience with the high level of fees is really beyond common man in the street."

Ogaga Wafe said:

"I can only see class."

Lucky Firstborn said:

"Class at its peak."

Inobong wrote:

"D only difference between this school and Harvard university is the name n perhaps the lecturers."

Sixtus Onyeka said:

"The ambience alone is something else. Congratulations."

Daniels Obinna said:

"Now, this is how an ideal university lecture theater should look like."

Chibuzo added:

"Congratulations. It will grow from grace to grace. I am passionate about this vision and the life legacy of a great man."

See the post below:

Student of Wigwe University shares captivating video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video of what Wigwe University campus, Isiokpo looks like on the inside.

The lady was happy that she gained admission into the school which was founded by the late Access Bank CEO.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng