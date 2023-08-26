President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been called to intervene in the non-payment of N-Power beneficiaries for the past 8 months

The National Publicity Secretary of the Batch "C" of N-Power beneficiaries, Gbadebo Adesiyan, made the appeal in a letter addressed to President Tinubu

Adesiyan said the non-payment of allowance has caused immense distress, inconveniences and hardship to N-Power beneficiaries

FCT, Abuja -The Batch "C" of N-Power beneficiaries have cried out to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over non-payment of allowances for the past eight months.

According to SaharaReporters, the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Gbadebo Adesiyan, said that the non-payment of stipends has caused immense hardship to millions of unemployed graduates captured under the N-Power scheme.

Adesiyan said no member of the N-Power Batch C has been paid his/her allowance since January 2023, making it 8 months at the end of August.

He added that the explanation they got was that the Presidency had not approved or disbursed funds for their allowances into the account of the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS).

"For the past eight (8) months, NPOWER has failed to disburse stipends to its beneficiaries. The months of October, November and December of 2022 were paid to some of the beneficiaries while the majority still remain unpaid.

"No beneficiary was paid a dime in the whole of 2023 starting from January, February, March, April, May, June and July of 2023 this has left beneficiaries in a state of financial uncertainty and despair.

"The reason provided for this delay is the claims that funds for the said months have not been approved or disbursed into NASIMS account by the presidency, isn't this laughable?

N-Power: FG issues statement about stipend payment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria, through the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS), on Monday, June 19, said payments of N-Power batch C beneficiaries are yet to be approved.

According to NASIMS, as soon as payment is approved, it will be initiated without delay.

N-Power: FG makes official confirmation of backlog payments

The federal government, through the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS), on Wednesday, May 24, released an official confirmation of backlog payments of all eligible N-Power beneficiaries.

According to NASIMS, payment of backlogs is in progress and step-by-step.

