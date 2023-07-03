The National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has assured N-Power beneficiaries that payment is still in progress

NASIMS is the central management platform for the administration and coordination of Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) under the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development

The payment of N30,000 monthly stipends is usually made to graduate beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria, through the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS), on Monday, July 3, said payment of backlogs is gradually being made for N-Power batch C2 beneficiaries.

According to NASIMS, although backlog payments for eligible N-Power beneficiaries have been approved and initiated, it is gradual.

FG says N-Power stipends payment is in progress. Photo credit: @npower_ng

Source: Twitter

N-Power stipends: FG gives assurance of payment

The Nasimsng media team said remittance has started and is still continuing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The post by NASIMS on its official Twitter handle reads:

“Attention.

“While we patiently await further development on payment of stipends, we will meanwhile keep you abreast with the happenings around the world.

“Be rest assured all your complaints have been extracted from the comment section and forwarded to the appropriate department,which formed the integral part of our duties.

“We will definitely keep you updated.

“Payment is still in progress. Thank you!”

At its inception in June 2016, graduates who applied and were successful were employed in the different categories of N-teach, N-health, N-agro, and N-build, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Legit.ng reports that the N-Power scheme is currently in its batch C phase. While batch C Stream 1 beneficiaries have been exited, their Stream II counterparts are currently engaged.

Latest on NPower

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the federal government, through the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS), on Wednesday, May 24, released an official confirmation of backlog payments of all eligible N-Power beneficiaries.

According to NASIMS, payment of backlogs is in progress and step-by-step.

Today's latest Npower news

Legit.ng also reported that NASIMS, on Monday, June 19, said payments of N-Power batch C beneficiaries are yet to be approved.

NASIMS’ statement was posted on its official Facebook page.

Source: Legit.ng