In a surprising development, the Federal Government of Nigeria has announced the indefinite suspension of its N-Power programme.

The announcement was made by Betta Edu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, during an interview on TVC News on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

The Vanguard reports that the Minister said the decision was reached due to irregularities within the scheme and has promised an investigation.

Why FG is suspending N-power

Minister Edu explained further that one of the key concerns was the issue of beneficiaries who were not fulfilling their work obligations at their designated locations but still expected to receive monthly stipends.

Additionally, she noted that some beneficiaries should have exited the program in 2022 but remain on the payroll.

Edu stressed the importance of thoroughly reviewing the N-Power program to identify the underlying problems.

Her words:

"We want to know how many persons are basically on the program right now, how many persons are owed, and the amount they are owed. We are totally restructuring the N-Power and expanding it.”

Furthermore, the minister expressed concern about a significant portion of beneficiaries who were receiving salaries despite not actively participating in the program.

She added:

"About 80 percent of them are not working yet they are claiming salaries."

Dr Edu also states that the suspension reflects the government’s commitment to addressing issues within the program .

She also hinted at the program's resumption in the future and potentially revamping it for more effective implementation.

Fund to empower youths

