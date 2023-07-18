A Nigerian prophet, Segun Philip, and one Owolabi Adeeko have been sentenced to death by hanging for killing LASU undergraduate, Favour Daley-Oladele

Justice Christiana Obadina gave the judgement almost four years after Philip and Adeeko committed the crime in Osun state

Philip and Adeeko killed Daley-Oladele for ritual purposes to revive the business of Adeeeko's mother

Ikire, Osun state - Justice Christiana Obadina of an Osun State High Court, sitting in Ikire, has sentenced a 42-year-old prophet, Segun Philip, and 23-year-old Owolabi Adeeko to death by hanging, almost 4 years after killing a final year student of the Lagos State University, Favour Daley-Oladele, for ritual purposes.

The tragic incident happened in December 2019 when Adeeko invited Daley-Oladele, whom he was dating to Ikoyi, Osun State, The Punch reported.

Prophet Segun Philip and Owolabi Adeeko sentenced to death by hanging 4 years after killing LASU undergraduate, Favour Daley-Oladele. Photo Credit: Abiyamo Plus

Source: Facebook

Adeeko lured Daley-Oladele to the prophet church also in Ikoyi, where she was drugged and killed with a pestle.

The culprits buried the remains of the LASU undergraduate in a shallow grave within the church premises after harvesting some organs from her.

The prophet used the organs harvested from the deceased used to prepare a concoction for Owolabi’s mother to improve her business fortune which was nose-diving at the time.

The prosecution team led by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Osun State Ministry of Justice, Mrs Adekemi Bello, said Owolabi confessed to the police that he used his girlfriend to prepare a meal for a money ritual for his mother.

In her judgement on Monday, July 17, Justice Obadina sentenced Philip and Owolabi to death by hanging for murder and 14 years imprisonment for conspiracy

The judge also sentenced Owolabi’s 46-year-old mother, Bola, to two years’ imprisonment for eating human flesh.

Source: Legit.ng