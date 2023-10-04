The Kano State government has set aside Wednesday, October 4, as a public holiday to celebrate Prophet Muhammad's birth

Residents and Muslim faithful in Kano State have been urged to use the holiday to pray for Nigeria and the state

Muslims were also told to emulate the good virtues and traits of the Prophet in their everyday activities

Governor Abba Yusuf has declared Wednesday, October 4, as a public holiday for residents of Kano State.

According to a statement by Malam Baba Dantiye, the Kano State Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, the holiday is to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Muhammad was born in 570 CE in Mecca to Abdullah ibn Abd al-Muttalib and Amina bint Wahb. Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Twitter

Governor Yusuf urged residents of Kano and the Muslim faithful to use the moment to reflect on the good virtues and teachings of the Prophet during his earthly surgeon as a messenger of Allah.

According to Vanguard, he said:

“We pray to Allah to see us through this tough period and bless us with bumper harvest in this rainy season and the coming dry farming season."

He also urged the people to pray for peace and prosperity in the state and Nigeria.

Short bio of Prophet Muhammad

Historical records show that Prophet Muhammad was born in 570 CE in Mecca, the same year South Arabian king Abraha attempted to conquer the city, which was later impeded by the divine intervention in sūrah 105 of the Qurʾān.

According to Britannica, Muhammad lost his biological father before birth and was in the care of his paternal grandfather, Abd al-Muṭṭalib.

History also revealed that six-year-old Muhammad lost his mother, Āminah, and at eight, he lost his grandfather.

Thereupon, responsibility for Muhammad is assumed by the new head of the clan of Hāshim, his uncle Abū Ṭālib.

While accompanying his uncle on a trading journey to Syria, a Christian monk recognises Muhammad as a future prophet.

Kano tribunal: DSS arrests woman who threatened judge, Gawuna in viral video

In another development, authorities have arrested the woman who threatened to kill the judge of the election petition court in Kano and the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.

It was gathered by Legit.ng that the woman was arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS).

The 23-year-old woman, identified as Fiddausi Ahmadu, was caught in a viral video making death threats.

Source: Legit.ng