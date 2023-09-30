Police anti-kidnapping squad and other tactical teams in Ondo state have rescued eight among the 25 persons kidnapped by gunmen

The victims were said to be travelling to Ifon in Ose local government area for a social function

Following the criminal act by the gunmen, the bus conveying the kidnap victims was reportedly abandoned by the roadside

Akure, Ondo state - The Ondo state police command on Saturday, September 30, said it has rescued eight out of 25 people who were kidnapped.

The Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) members were kidnapped on Friday, September 29.

The victims, who were said to be travelling to Ifon, in Ose local government area of the state, for a burial ceremony, were stopped by some gunmen who whisked them away.

A member of the church confirmed the incident to newsmen and said the worshippers were mostly choir members.

But in a statement, Funmilayo Odunlami, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), stated that eight of the victims had been rescued while efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining victims.

“Good news! Eight victims rescued, effort is on to rescue others unhurt.”

