Katie Price reportedly consulted a London divorce lawyer after discovering claims about her husband's wealth may have been fabricated

A source claimed Andrews told Price he had £37 million in a crypto wallet, but the account allegedly held just $3

This would be Price's fourth divorce, following three previous marriages to well-known public figures

British media personality Katie Price is reportedly preparing to end her marriage to Lee Andrews, with sources claiming financial deception played a central role in their split.

According to reports from The Sun, Price visited a divorce lawyer in London on Wednesday to explore ending the union.

Katie Price’s eight-month marriage to Lee Andrews crashes as divorce is filed. Credit: @katieprice

Source: Instagram

The newspaper also claimed she had already broken the news to Andrews over WhatsApp, allegedly confiding to a friend: "Lee has lied and lied and lied. I am sick of it. It is over."

The Crypto Wallet That Sparked the Break-Up

A source close to the situation told The Sun that Andrews had reportedly promised Price access to £37 million he claimed to have stored in a cryptocurrency wallet, even handing over the passkey as a show of good faith.

However, when Price accessed the account herself, she allegedly found a balance of just $3, equivalent to roughly £2.22.

The source described the discovery as "the final straw," framing the split as "an accumulation of many things" rather than a single incident. Price has not made any public comment about the reported divorce.

Katie Price's Marriage History

Should the divorce go through, it would be the fourth time Price has ended a marriage. She was previously wed to singer Peter Andre, cage fighter Alex Reid, and social media influencer Kieran Hayler.

Andrews had also attracted attention earlier this year after disappearing from social media for several weeks before resurfacing in June.

The news comes at a busy period for Price professionally. She released her documentary, Nothing to Hide, in July and performed at Manchester Pride just last weekend.

Katie Price files for divorce amid growing turmoil in marriage to Lee Andrews. Credit: @katieprice

Source: Instagram

Uche Ogbodo cries out as men flood her DM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo reacted with amazement after receiving over 100 direct messages in a single day from men expressing interest in dating her, following speculation about her marriage breakdown.

The actress shared on Instagram that she was not ready to move on and urged admirers to chill, even threatening to delete her account due to the overwhelming flood of messages.

The surge of attention coincided with ongoing rumours about her separation from singer Bobby Maris, sparking conversations among fans and social media commentators about her next steps.

Source: Legit.ng