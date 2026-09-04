The FBI released the name, age, and date of birth of a Nigerian man on its wanted list over federal charges, including bank fraud and identity theft

The man allegedly used stolen details of US citizens to open fraudulent bank and charge accounts in Illinois

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 (N13,716,300) for any information leading to his arrest and conviction

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published details about a Nigerian man, Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, on its official wanted list.

The crime-fighting agency is offering a reward of up to $10,000 (N13,716,300) for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.

FBI shares the personal details of a Nigerian man on their wanted list. Photo credit: FBI

Source: UGC

Why Nigerian man on FBI wanted list

According to the US FBI, Olumide Adebiyi Adediran was born on 11 October 1968. At the time of filing this report, he is 57 years old.

The FBI, speaking about his case, said:

"Violation of Conditions of Release (Bank Fraud; Fraud and Related Activity in Connection with Identification Documents, Authentication Features, and Information; Fraudulent Presentment and Related Unauthorized Credit Card Transactions Made by Access Device)"

The trouble began in August 2001 when Adediran allegedly walked into a bank in Champaign, Illinois, and attempted to withdraw funds from a fraudulent cheque he had deposited. Beyond that single incident, he allegedly obtained the personal information of United States citizens without authorisation and used those details to open bank accounts and credit card accounts in their names.

A trial in the Central District of Illinois had been scheduled to address these federal charges. However, Adediran fled the district at the end of December 2001, just days before proceedings were due to begin. On 2 January 2002, a federal arrest warrant was issued against him by the United States District Court for the Central District of Illinois in Urbana, Illinois, on an additional charge of violating his conditions of release.

FBI seeks public help to locate him

More than two decades after the warrant was issued, the FBI continues to list Adediran as a wanted fugitive. The bureau notes that he has ties to South Florida and is urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

The $10,000 (N13,716,300) reward is being offered specifically for information that leads to his arrest and conviction.

Legit.ng has also published that the United States FBI released a list of 13 aliases allegedly used by the wanted Nigerian man Adediran.

FBI releases aliases of wanted Yahoo boys

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on the three Nigerian nationals accused of orchestrating a massive Business Email Compromise scheme that defrauded over 70 businesses in the United States.

With combined losses exceeding $6 million, these individuals allegedly targeted vulnerable populations, showcasing a disturbing trend in fraudulent activities that transcends borders.

Source: Legit.ng