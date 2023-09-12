39-year-old cleric, Pastor Michael Ogundepo, has been arrested over an alleged N1.6m visa scam, in Akure, Ondo state capital

Pastor Ogundepo allegedly scammed one Miss Fagbuyiro Ajetomobi Yemi after seizing her passport

The suspect was later arrested by NSCDC operatives after he refused to honour the corps invitation

Ondo state, Akure - Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have arrested a 39-year-old cleric, Pastor Michael Ogundepo over an alleged N1.6m visa scam, in Akure, Ondo state capital.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, Daniel Aidamenbor, who made this known in a statement said allegedly seized Miss Fagbuyiro Ajetomobi Yemi’s passport and converted her 1,670,000 for personal use.

NSCDC arrests pastor over visa scam in Ondo

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, he added that Ogundepo denied the victim the opportunity to apply for another visa.

How NSCDC arrested the pastor

Aidamenbor said the NSCDC operatives arrested the pastor, who had refused to honour their invitation through a bait.

He said:

“The command invited the suspect severally, but he declined the invitation. He claimed to be outside the country and used a fake international number to call the complainant as a disguise.

“The suspect was arrested, when he was invited to collect the sum of N3,000,000 for a visa job, without him knowing it was a bait,”

He disclosed that the investigation showed that the pastor had duped several other unsuspecting clients.

