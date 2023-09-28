Obidike Chukwuebuka, a member of the APC, has called on the federal government to establish security measures in schools following the recent abduction of female students in Zamfara

The APC chieftain urged President Bola Tinubu to form a committee to review surveillance strategies in educational institutions to safeguard students and staff

Obidike noted that the lack of security in many schools could deter students from attending and harm the education system if not addressed promptly

FCT, Abuja - Obidike Chukwuebuka, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked the federal government to work out modalities for providing essential surveillance and security in schools across the country.

Obidike said this in a brief chat with Legit.ng following the kidnap of some female students of the Federal University Gusau in the Sabin Gida area of Zamfara state on Friday, September 22.

The Anambra-born APC chieftain noted that the recent mass abductions of students in Zamfara, Katsina, Adamawa and other states have raised the need for proper surveillance around the schools.

Set up committee to review surveillance, Obikike advises Tinubu

Speaking further, Obidike advised President Bola Tinubu to set up a committee to review the surveillance modalities at institutions of learning to ensure the security of students and staff.

His words:

‘’The weak or non-existent security infrastructure in most schools across the country leaves the children vulnerable to attacks and other negative influences, hence the need to provide primary resistance against intruders and protect the school facilities.”

Students' abductions may affect education, Obidike warns

Obidike reiterated the importance of ensuring the safety of students,

He warned that if the issues of insecurity are not promptly tackled, it will discourage students from attending schools and will further undermine the nation's education system.

Tinubu asks security agencies to rescue Zamfara varsity students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu directed security agencies to rescue the abducted female students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara state.

The president's directive was disclosed in a statement released by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, September 24.

Tinubu condemned the abduction, saying there is no moral justification for such a heinous act against innocent victims whose only “offence” was their pursuit of quality education.

