Federal University Gusau: Full List of Rescued Abductees of Zamfara School
- The Joint Task Force (JTF) of Operation Hadarin Daji has rescued more female students of the Federal University of Gusau (FUG), Zamfara
- Legit.ng had reported that bandits attacked the university last week and made away with reportedly over 20 students from their rented lodge in Bungudu local government area
- A source has disclosed that more students have regained freedom alongside male staff of an engineering company
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Gusau, Zamfara state - Armed bandits invaded the hostels of undergraduates of Federal University Gusau (FUG) in Sabin Gida area of Zamfara state and abducted a lot of female students on Friday, September 22.
As of Monday, September 25, several FUG students were still in captivity. However, at least 13 had been rescued by the Nigerian Army.
Army ‘rescues' 13 female students, others
Below is the list of rescued abductees, according to counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
1. Merry Monday
MCB
2010301126
300 Level
2. Rukayya Sani Batola
Educ Chemistry
2110405077
200 Level
(Zamfara)
3. Salamatu Jummai Dahiru
MCB
2110301034
200 LEVEL
4. Maryam Salawuddeen
Accounting
191020106
300 Level
Osun state
5. Fiddausi Abdulazeez
Edu Biology
2110404008
200 Level
6. Amamatullahi Asabe Dahiru
Education Chemistry
2110405010
200 Level
7. Ketora Bulus
Education Physics
2210407027
100 Level
(Kaduna)
8. Felicia Sunday
Computer Science
2110308127
200 Level
(Osun)
9. Aisha Aminu Ujong
Edu Physics
1710113023
Graduated
(Cross River)
10. Jamila Ahmad
BCH
2220304001
200 LEVEL
(Kogi)
11. Mariya Abdulrahman Usman
English
1810103018
400 Level
12. Saadatu Aminu Abubakar
Education Biology
2010404011
13. Usaina Abdulrahman
Education English
2210402007
100 Level
Katsina
Workers of Gupran Engineering Services Limited.
14. Mustapha Abdullahi.
15. Kamalu Shuaibu.
16. Ishaq Idris.
Bandits kidnap Federal University Gusau students
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some bandits kidnapped students of Federal University Gusau students early on Friday, September 22.
A resident in the Sabon Gida area, Nazeer Sabon-Gida, disclosed that the gunmen attacked the community at about 3 a.m. and started shooting sporadically.
President Tinubu reacts to abduction
Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu directed security agencies to rescue the abducted female students.
The president's directive was disclosed in a statement released by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, September 24.
Source: Legit.ng