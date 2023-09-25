The Joint Task Force (JTF) of Operation Hadarin Daji has rescued more female students of the Federal University of Gusau (FUG), Zamfara

Legit.ng had reported that bandits attacked the university last week and made away with reportedly over 20 students from their rented lodge in Bungudu local government area

A source has disclosed that more students have regained freedom alongside male staff of an engineering company

Gusau, Zamfara state - Armed bandits invaded the hostels of undergraduates of Federal University Gusau (FUG) in Sabin Gida area of Zamfara state and abducted a lot of female students on Friday, September 22.

As of Monday, September 25, several FUG students were still in captivity. However, at least 13 had been rescued by the Nigerian Army.

More abducted students of Federal University, Gusau, regain freedom. Photo credits: @ZagazOlaMakama, @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Army ‘rescues' 13 female students, others

Below is the list of rescued abductees, according to counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama:

1. Merry Monday

MCB

2010301126

300 Level

2. Rukayya Sani Batola

Educ Chemistry

2110405077

200 Level

(Zamfara)

3. Salamatu Jummai Dahiru

MCB

2110301034

200 LEVEL

4. Maryam Salawuddeen

Accounting

191020106

300 Level

Osun state

5. Fiddausi Abdulazeez

Edu Biology

2110404008

200 Level

6. Amamatullahi Asabe Dahiru

Education Chemistry

2110405010

200 Level

7. Ketora Bulus

Education Physics

2210407027

100 Level

(Kaduna)

8. Felicia Sunday

Computer Science

2110308127

200 Level

(Osun)

9. Aisha Aminu Ujong

Edu Physics

1710113023

Graduated

(Cross River)

10. Jamila Ahmad

BCH

2220304001

200 LEVEL

(Kogi)

11. Mariya Abdulrahman Usman

English

1810103018

400 Level

Katsina

12. Saadatu Aminu Abubakar

Education Biology

2010404011

13. Usaina Abdulrahman

Education English

2210402007

100 Level

Katsina

Workers of Gupran Engineering Services Limited.

14. Mustapha Abdullahi.

15. Kamalu Shuaibu.

16. Ishaq Idris.

Bandits kidnap Federal University Gusau students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some bandits kidnapped students of Federal University Gusau students early on Friday, September 22.

A resident in the Sabon Gida area, Nazeer Sabon-Gida, disclosed that the gunmen attacked the community at about 3 a.m. and started shooting sporadically.

President Tinubu reacts to abduction

Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu directed security agencies to rescue the abducted female students.

The president's directive was disclosed in a statement released by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, September 24.

Source: Legit.ng