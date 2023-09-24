President Bola Tinubu has ordered security agencies to rescue the female students abducted from the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara state

The Nigerian leader condemned the abduction and stressed the government's commitment to protecting all Nigerian citizens

Also, Tinubu assured the families of the kidnapped students that every effort would be made to secure their safe return

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to rescue the female students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, who terrorists recently abducted.

The president's directive was disclosed in a statement released by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday, September 24.

President Tinubu has directed security agencies to rescue the abducted female students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara state. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu condemned the abduction, saying there is no moral justification for such a heinous act against innocent victims whose only “offence” was their pursuit of quality education.

No efforts will be spared in securing kidnapped students - Tinubu

President Tinubu further reiterated his administration's commitment to protecting every Nigerian citizen.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He assured the families of the abducted students that no effort would be spared to ensure their safe return.

The Nigerian leader further pledged that the federal government is determined to ensure that educational institutions remain sanctuaries of knowledge, growth, and opportunity and are totally free from the menacing acts of terrorists.

How bandits kidnapped Federal University Gusau students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that bandits kidnapped an unknown number of Federal University Gusau students on Friday, September 22.

A resident in the Sabon Gida area, Nazeer Sabon-Gida, disclosed that the gunmen attacked the community at about 3am on Friday and started shooting sporadically.

Another residence, Sani, disclosed that the bandits attacked students staying off-campus in the village, adding that most abducted residents were female students.

Troops rescue 6 out of many kidnapped students

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued six out of the many kidnapped students.

Force information officer, operation Hadarin-Daji, Cpt. Ibrahim Yahaya confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) via telephone in Gusau. He said the troops pursued the abductors who took the students, mostly females, to the forest.

Yahaya further stated that several bandits were neutralised during the rescue effort, which, he said, was still ongoing.

Source: Legit.ng