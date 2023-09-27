Jigawa State government has extended the public holiday till Thursday to mark the 2023 Eid-el-Maulud celebration

The Office of the Head of Civil Service (HoS), disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday, 27

According to Jigawa State’s Head of Service, Muhammad Dagaceri, Governor Umar Namadi gave approval for the holiday

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Jigawa State, Dutse - Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa state has declared Thursday, September 28, as a public holiday to mark the 2023 Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

As reported by Vanguard, the Public Relations Officer, Office of the Head of Civil Service (HoS), disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, September 27.

Eid-el-Maulud: Jigawa governor, Umar Namadi extends public holiday to Thursday Photo Credit: Jigawa State Radio

Source: Facebook

According to PM News, the State’s Head of Service, Alhaji Muhammad Dagaceri said Governor Namadi gave approval for the holiday

“I write to inform you that the Government has declared 12th R/Awwal, 1445AH (28th September 2023) a work-free day to celebrate the Birthday (Maulud Nabiy) of the Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The PRO, Ibrahim said Dagaceri enjoined the workers and the entire Muslims in the state to be tolerant and prayerful for peace, tranquillity and development.

Dagaceri also urged residents to pray for Allah’s protection and guidance for leaders in steering the affairs of Jigawa state and Nigeria at large.

Eid-el-Maulud: FG declares public holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government declared Wednesday, September 27, as a public holiday to celebrate eid-el-Maulud, a day set aside to commemorate the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, made the declaration in Abuja on Monday, September 25. In a statement by Oluwatoyin Akinlade, the ministry's permanent secretary, he congratulated the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and the diaspora for the grace to witness this year's celebration.

Eid-el-Maulud: Tinubu congratulates Muslims

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu charged Muslims in Nigeria and beyond to imbibe the virtues of Prophet Muhammad as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Maulud.

Tinubu congratulated Muslims and said the period should be used for deep introspection and fervent prayers.

This was contained in a statement issued by Tinubu’s special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday, September 26.

Source: Legit.ng