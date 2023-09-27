FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will honour eleven Nigerians with citizenship and patriots awards ahead of the country’s 63rd Independence Day celebration.

As reported by The Nation, the award is part of the National Orientation Agency (NOA)’s efforts to promote civic education in Nigeria.

Pa Taiwo Micheal Akinkunmi is among 11 Nigerians Tinubu will honour with special awards on Independence Day. Photo Credit: @officialABAT/NTA

Source: Twitter

The director general of the National Orientation Agency, Dr. Garba Abari, disclosed this while addressing the media.

The award ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, October 5.

Tinubu to honour Akinkunmi, 10 others with special awards

The awardees are:

Nigerian flag designer, late Pa Taiwo Micheal Akinkunmi

Naval Rating, Salaudeen Akano, who hoisted the Nigerian flag at midnight to mark the independence of Nigeria in 1960

Late Commander Onwurah Zonyanuno Chiazor, the commandant under whose order Naval Rating Salaudeen hoisted the flag.

John A. Ilechukwu,

Eme Etim Akpan,

B.A. Ogunnaike,

Sota Omoigui

P. O. Aderibigbe (all contributed to the lyrics of the country’s National Anthem)

Late Benedict E. Odiase - directed the Nigerian Police Band

Late (Mrs.) Felicia Adebola Adedoyin - the woman who created the National Pledge

Adewusi (Adedoyin's friend who introduced her to the president).

Abari further stated that September 16 every year has been set aside as National Symbols Day and September 30 as Citizens and Patriots Day.

According to Abari, Symbols Day marks the date when Nigeria’s Coat-of-Arms and National Ordinance was signed into law in 1960 ahead of Nigeria’s Independence Day.

Source: Legit.ng