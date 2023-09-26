There are disparities over the real identity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since he resumed the helm of affairs

There are allegations that President Tinubu formerly bears the name Amoda Sangodele while a resident of the US

The allegation further revealed that Tinubu was convicted and imprisoned on two spells for narcotic and credit card scam

The controversy surrounding the alleged drug-peddling past of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken a new turn.

A social media post by a self-acclaimed investigative journalist, Jackson Ude, revealed that President Tinubu had been convicted of narcotic crimes and credit card scam.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is battling legal issues over the authenticity of his academic records at the Chicago State University. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

How Tinubu was allegedly imprisoned in US

Ude's post alleged that Tinubu was sentenced to a combined five years imprisonment on two separate spells with a different name, Yekini Amoda Sangodele.

He wrote:

"...Bola Tinubu spent a combined five years in U.S Jail as Yekini Amoda Sangodele for the two times he went in for narcotic crimes and credit card fraud in the late 60s and early 1970s.

"He was thereafter deported to Nigeria, in what is documented in the FBI files, according to U.S sources."

Ude revealed that "Sangodele tried to return to the US but could not. He then got a Visa to Canada, re-entered the US from Canada and reconnected with his allies in Chicago, where he continued his drug business. He changed his name to Bola Tinubu on his return to Chicago and has since kept the name."

Countering the allegations of Ude, another social media post on X by @ReneRodrig1142 said the findings of the investigative journalist were false.

He stated that his findings revealed that the name 'Yekini Amoda Sangodele' did not appear in the US database.

He wrote:

" I searched the entire US database and couldn't find the name Yekini Amoda Sangodele or even Amoda Sangodele. But guess what??"

Accompanied by screenshots, he revealed that the name "Bola Ahmed Tinubu" was found in the US database with a clean slate and no criminal records.

@ReneRodrig1142 wrote:

"I searched the name Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and it came out clearly, even showing his spouse as Remi Tinubu. No single criminal record was on the report."

