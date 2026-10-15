FCT Minister Nyesom Wike challenged APC governors to prove their worth by delivering electoral wins in their states at the campaign council event

Senate President Godswill Akpabio warned governors against chasing political offices they may not get, a remark many read as directed at Imo governor Hope Uzodimma

The exchanges exposed fault lines over Wike's Rainbow Coalition and a brewing contest for the Senate presidency after the 2027 elections

Political tensions simmering ahead of the 2027 general elections broke into public view on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council became the setting for a series of pointed remarks by key figures in President Bola Tinubu's re-election project.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma each took turns at the podium, and while none of them called out the others by name, the timing and content of their comments pointed squarely at one another.

Godswill Akpabio, Nyesom Wike tackle Hope Uzodimma at APC PCC Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Wike turns up the heat on APC governors

Wike, who remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but has publicly backed Tinubu's return in 2027, challenged APC governors to earn their positions on the council by delivering actual results in their states. He warned that holding a title within the campaign structure was not proof of political strength, and referenced Lagos State specifically, saying he had cautioned the President's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, against taking the state's votes for granted.

The minister, who was named coordinator for Rivers State and the FCT in the council, has been at loggerheads with APC governors over his Rainbow Coalition, a cross-party arrangement meant to drum up support for Tinubu. The feud sharpened in September when Uzodimma, as chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, declared that APC governors would not back any political arrangement that risked weakening the party or its candidates. Wike responded by publicly attacking Uzodimma, questioning his ability to deliver votes for Tinubu in 2023.

Videos circulating online appear to show Wike snubbing Uzodimma at the inauguration, suggesting their rift is far from resolved.

Akpabio weighs in on the Senate succession race

Akpabio used his remarks at the event to address what he described as the danger of governors abandoning their responsibilities in pursuit of offices they may never secure. Drawing on his own experience as a former Akwa Ibom governor, he said electoral longevity comes from maintaining a genuine relationship with the people you represent.

The warning landed against the backdrop of reports that Uzodimma, who cannot seek a third term as governor, is eyeing a Senate seat and may position himself to succeed Akpabio as Senate President. Those plans face an obstacle, however: the Senate amended its standing rules in May to require candidates for Senate President and Deputy Senate President to have served at least eight consecutive terms, equivalent to eight years, immediately before their nomination.

The day after the inauguration, senators at plenary passed a vote of confidence in Akpabio and endorsed him to lead the 11th Senate. Senator Tahir Monguno moved the motion, with Senator Cyril Fasuyi of Ekiti North seconding it. Senators also extended their backing to Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin and other principal officers.

For his part, Uzodimma kept his speech at the inauguration diplomatic, calling for unity while reaffirming that every APC candidate, not just the presidential candidate, deserved full party support. Tinubu, who inaugurated the council, asked members to show unity going into 2027. But the day's exchanges made clear that reconciling the competing ambitions within the camp may prove harder than assembling the list itself.

See the full video of the event on YouTube here:

Atiku criticises Tinubu's economic policy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar addressed Nigerians on Wednesday, October 14, citing hunger, insecurity, and rising costs as reasons to demand political change in 2027.

The NDC presidential candidate urged registered voters to collect their PVCs, describing the card as their peaceful power to demand change.

Atiku's message took direct aim at President Tinubu, promising to make life affordable and restore security if elected.

Source: Legit.ng