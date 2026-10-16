VDM reacted to the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings, who reportedly visited seven hospitals before he died

The activist alleged that multiple hospitals turned the singer away due to a doctors' strike on the night of his medical emergency

VDM argued that the Nigerian government's failure to maintain functional public healthcare directly cost the singer his life

Activist and Ratel President Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VDM, has lashed out at the Nigerian government following the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings, blaming the country's broken public healthcare system for what he described as a completely preventable tragedy.

In a video posted to Instagram on Friday, 10 October 2026, VDM recounted how the singer reportedly performed at a gospel event less than 24 hours before his death, returned home to Ibadan, and suddenly collapsed.

Reactions as VDM blames the Nigerian government for Toluwanisings' death. Photo credit@verydarblackman/@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Family members or associates then rushed him to seven different hospitals, only to be turned away from each one because the hospitals were on strike.

"Seven hospitals. You're on strike. That's how wicked the Nigerian government is," VDM said, visibly emotional throughout the clip.

VDM calls out government's double standard

The activist made a pointed comparison between the medical access enjoyed by Nigeria's political elite and what ordinary citizens are forced to endure.

He argued that government officials and wealthy elites maintain access to private hospitals that are never affected by industrial action, and can fly their families abroad on private jets when emergencies arise, while the public hospitals that serve everyone else remain shuttered.

"They have private jets ready to send their kids abroad if they have a medical emergency," he said. "The public doctors, the doctors that serve the public, can go on strike, but there are private hospitals in this country that they've registered their own families that will never go on strike."

VDM also pushed back against criticism he had previously received for comments questioning the culture of praying for basic government services. He insisted his position was not an attack on Christianity, but a call for civic accountability.

VDM blames the Nigerian government for Toluwanisings' death. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

"Prayer is good. Prayer is very good. However, some things we don't deserve to pray for. We shouldn't be praying for primary health care," he said, adding that Toluwanisings, who left behind a wife and two children, deserved better.

He used the platform to call on the government to resolve whatever dispute it has with medical workers, stating that hospital staff should be exempt from strike action entirely.

Here is the Instagram video of the Ratel president speaking about Toluwanisings:

Fans and followers react to VDM's video

The video drew strong responses online. Here is what people said:

@bensonokonkwo_official wrote:

"This is sad, Nigeria has failed us"

@comediankoboko commented:

"If you talk, they call it attack, like say me I no be Christian. God help us."

@verydarkoracel said:

"This thing p@!n me oh"

@verydarkgirl_ratel_ wrote:

"In all you do, pray Nigeria doesn't happen to you and your household. Rip, champ.

@justice_iredia shared:

"No hospital should be on strike in a sane country. That's the least your government can do for their citizens. It speaks volume and shows the gap between the citizens and the government. Even if we have working hospitals that works 247. We should have ambulances every 10km in every city and local community. If only you knew the lives that would be saved just by having this structure in place. God bless Nigeria."

@emperorjamalofficial asked:

"Why don't we have Church Hospital? If govt failed church shouldn't"

Heartwarming video of Toluwanisings and wife resurfaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an old video of late gospel singer Toluwanisings playfully teasing his wife before she stepped out resurfaced online following his death, touching the hearts of many social media users.

The clip captured a sweet and lighthearted moment between the couple as they shared a playful exchange, with one of their daughters also making a brief appearance.

Following the video’s emergence, fans flooded the comment section with emotional reactions, expressing sadness over the singer’s passing and reflecting on the beautiful moment he shared with his family.

Source: Legit.ng