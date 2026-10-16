The Department of State Services arrested Faisal Maina after intelligence revealed he had secretly returned to Nigeria after years on the run

DSS operatives tracked and located Faisal in the Karsana area of Abuja before handing him over to the EFCC

Faisal had previously been charged by the EFCC on a three-count money laundering charge dating back to 2020

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, the former chairman of the now-defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), in Abuja.

Following his arrest, Faisal was handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), according to sources familiar with the matter.

"His arrest followed credible intelligence which indicated that Faisal had secretly returned to the country," a source revealed.

As reported by TheCable, DSS operatives tracked Faisal to the Karsana area of Abuja, where he was apprehended.

Faisal's escape and charges

Faisal had been on the run since 2020, when the EFCC arraigned him on a three-count charge bordering on money laundering.

His return to Nigeria had not been publicly known until security agencies moved in on him.

His father, Abdulrasheed Maina, is the former pension boss whose case drew widespread attention in Nigeria following allegations of large-scale fraud linked to the management of pension funds under the PRTT.

The elder Maina had himself been on the run before his eventual arrest and prosecution.

DSS hands Faisal to EFCC

With Faisal now back in the custody of the EFCC, the commission is expected to proceed with the charges that were first filed against him five years ago.

The three-count money laundering charge had been pending while he remained at large.

His arrest marks a significant development in a case that has lingered in Nigeria's anti-corruption landscape for several years.

“The handover of Faisal to the EFCC is expected to facilitate the enforcement of the Court’s judgment and ensure that he serves his sentence in accordance with the law”, a source declared.

EFCC declares Abdulrasheed Maina wanted again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the EFCC issued a public notice declaring Abdulrasheed Maina wanted over an alleged case of receiving stolen properties.

The notice came years after a Federal High Court convicted Maina on multiple counts of money laundering and ordered him to refund N314 million

The EFCC urged anyone with information on Maina's whereabouts to reach out to its offices across Nigeria or contact the nearest police station.

Source: Legit.ng