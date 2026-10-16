President Bola Tinubu signed a bill converting Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna, into a full university of technology and vocational studies

House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas sponsored the bill, drawing praise from lawmakers over his role in advancing technical education

A federal lawmaker said the new university will strengthen research and boost graduate employability across Kaduna state and beyond

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has signed into law a bill converting the Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna, into the Federal University of Technology and Vocational Studies, Kaduna.

Daniel Amos, the lawmaker representing the Jema'a/Sanga federal constituency in Kaduna state, used the occasion to commend House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, who sponsored the legislation.

Daniel Amos praises Speaker Tajudeen Abbas for sponsoring the bill to upgrade Federal Polytechnic Kaduna into a university. Photo credit:@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

As reported by TheCable, Amos, who chairs the House of Representatives services committee, announced the development on Friday, October 16, 2026.

"Speaker Tajudeen's leadership on this bill demonstrates purposeful commitment to education and national development," Amos said.

New university to drive skills and research

Amos said the upgraded institution would reposition technical and vocational education in Nigeria, create stronger pathways for skills development, and help speed up national growth.

He added that the new university would deepen research capacity and improve job prospects for graduates in Kaduna state and across the country.

The lawmaker described Tinubu's assent as a "clear testament" to the president's commitment to educational reform and human capital development under the renewed hope agenda.

He also said the House of Representatives would work to support the "smooth take-off" of the institution as it transitions into its new status.

Lawmaker hails presidential assent

Amos said the green chamber stood ready to back the university through the early stages of its establishment, signalling that legislative support would continue beyond the signing of the bill.

The upgrade follows a broader push by the federal government to expand access to technical and vocational education, which officials say is critical to closing Nigeria's skills gap and reducing graduate unemployment.

Kaduna Polytechnic vecomes University of Technology as Tinubu signs bill into law

Source: Original

Tinubu upgrades Federal Polytechnic to University of Mining and Engineering

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Tinubu approved the conversion of Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, into a specialised federal university focused on mining and engineering.

The upgrade followed a proposal by Senator Ahmed Wadada Aliyu, who argued the institution would tap Nasarawa State's solid minerals potential.

Tinubu directed the Federal Ministry of Education and the NUC to begin the legal processes required to implement the conversion.

Source: Legit.ng