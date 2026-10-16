Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle made three changes to the squad ahead of the two-legged tie against Tanzania in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers

Victor Osimhen, who missed the last round of games with a groin injury, earned his recall after returning to action for Galatasaray in October 2026

Kelechi Iheanacho and Banik Ostrava defender Abdullahi Bewene are also set to join Osimhen in the revamped squad

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle will reportedly make three changes to his squad ahead of Nigeria's two-legged 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Tanzania, with Victor Osimhen headlining the returnees.

Osimhen missed Nigeria's last qualifying games due to a right adductor and groin strain he suffered during a match against İstanbul Başakşehir in early September.

Eric Chelle has reportedly made major changes to the Super Eagles squad ahead of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers vs Tanzania. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

The Galatasaray striker returned to action on October 9, 2026, coming off the bench to provide a key assist in his club's 3-1 victory over Kasımpaşa.

Osimhen then started his first game back in Galatasaray's Champions League tie against Barcelona, a match his side lost 4-1 at home.

Iheanacho and Bewene set to return

Kelechi Iheanacho, who scored the opener in Nigeria's 3-3 draw against Russia in a recent friendly, is also reportedly back in the squad, per OwnGoal Nigeria.

According to data from Transfermarkt, the Bursaspor forward is in strong form, having scored his 14th goal of the season with a brace just days ago in Turkey.

Completing the trio of new additions is Abdullahi Bewene, the Banik Ostrava defender, who earned his place after three solid performances in friendlies against Poland, Portugal, and Russia.

What is at stake for Nigeria?

The Tanzania games come at a critical moment for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria were handed a damaging 3-0 defeat by Madagascar in their final group game before the break, a result that left them in second place in Group L with three points from two matches, three points behind group leaders Guinea-Bissau, Sports News Africa reports.

The qualification picture in Group L carries an important detail: Tanzania, as a co-host of the 2027 tournament, already holds automatic qualification and cannot take one of the available slots.

That means only the top-ranked non-host side in the group will advance to the finals, putting enormous pressure on the Super Eagles to win the double header and then maintain their position through the remaining matchdays.

Chelle's decision to bring back Osimhen, a striker of genuine continental-level quality, signals his intent to be more clinical in front of goal against Tanzania.

The additions of Iheanacho and Bewene alongside him suggest the coach is targeting both attacking punch and defensive solidity for what amounts to a must-win campaign.

Nigeria will need maximum points from the Tanzania fixtures to put themselves firmly back in contention for the sole automatic qualification spot available from their group.

Chelle sends blunt message to CAF

Legit.ng previously reported about Chelle’s call for the AFCON to return to a two-year cycle, and why he believes it would help African football grow.

The Super Eagles coach says more tournaments could give African teams valuable experience and bring economic benefits to host nations. But with Nigeria battling to qualify for the next AFCON, his comments come as the team faces a fight of its own.

Source: Legit.ng