Kunle Afolayan gave fans a tour of his five-bedroom home located between Ogun and Lagos States on Friday, October 16

The filmmaker revealed some of the wooden features in the house are over 100 years old, originally used on railway lines

The video showing the eclectic African-influenced interior quickly drew admiration from fans online

Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has pulled back the curtain on his private residence, sharing a self-filmed walkthrough of his sprawling five-bedroom home that left fans thoroughly impressed.

In the Instagram video posted on Friday, October 16, Afolayan guided viewers through a loft-style living area featuring double-height ceilings, a wooden staircase leading to a mezzanine gallery, stone-clad walls, and eclectic African art pieces. The property sits in an area between Ogu and Lagos State.

Reactions as Kunle Afolayan shows off 5-bedroom mansion with 100-year-old wood and stone walls. Photo credit@kunleafo

Source: Instagram

The director, who introduced himself simply as "Kunle Afolayon" in the clip, explained that his love of natural light shapes every design decision he makes in his home, a sensibility rooted in his years behind the camera.

"Because I'm a filmmaker, I like, you know, most of the time to work with natural light and this you will see in all my spaces," he said.

Kunle Afolayan: Story behind 100-year-old wood

Fans are impressed with Kunle Afolayan's house as interior trends. Photo credit@kunleafo

Source: Instagram

One of the most talked-about details in the video was the antique timber running through the space. Afolayan revealed that the wood is over a century old, and the small holes visible in its surface are not damage but historical marks left from its original use on railway lines.

"These holes are like boats and not holes, meaning these were the woods that they used on the rail line. They cannot die. They are going to remain like that, you know, forever," he explained.

The filmmaker also spoke about his passion for stone, pointing to the textured wall in the living area, and noted that he deliberately kept artwork minimal to let the natural materials speak for themselves.

Here is the Instagram video of Kunle Afolayan's house:

Fans react to Afolayan's home

The warm, rustic aesthetic resonated widely, with many commenters praising the home's character and originality.

@hardeyanju17 wrote:

"This is nature and beauty"

@___araoluwa___ said:

"Dammnnn! A rustic vintage home with antique African influences, so breathtaking…."

@lizzybeautyplace reacted:

"Dare to be different!!! I love it!"

@uchey_________ commented:

"Now this is beauty… wonderful ventilation not the box uprising in Lekki as if our country is Greece."

@morenikeji_joyce wrote:

"Vintage home. Luxury"

@oluwatosin_racheal_moshood added:

"This is beautiful."

@dj_fakx shared:

"If this was female they would start asking questions! Anyway congratulations"

Kunle Afolayan speaks about Nollywood

In a previous report, Legit.ng reported that Kunle Afolayan spoke about some industry topics, including why there are few female cinematographers.

The filmmaker also discussed Americans telling African stories through their movies, using The Woman King as an example.

Source: Legit.ng