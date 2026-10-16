The Foreign Ministry of the Sultanate of Oman published a business information page, identifying rapidly expanding sectors open to foreign investors

The announcement covers five key industries that Oman considers priority areas for international business expansion

Oman's Foreign Ministry stated that the country welcomes visits and inquiries from businessmen and women looking to grow their operations there

The Foreign Ministry of the Sultanate of Oman has officially identified five sectors it considers the most promising for foreign investors looking to do business in the country.

Published on the ministry's official website, the announcement signals Oman's active push to attract international capital and business partnerships across a range of growing industries.

Oman shares five sectors with strong potential. Photo credit: Times Of Oman.

Source: UGC

Oman's 5 Priority Sectors for Foreign Investment

The ministry stated that while the country offers a broad range of business opportunities, the following five areas are expanding at a particularly rapid pace:

1. Tourism — Oman's cultural heritage, coastal landscapes, and growing hospitality infrastructure make it an attractive destination for tourism-related investment.

2. Shipping and logistics — Strategically positioned along major sea routes connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe, Oman offers significant potential for investors in the transport and logistics space.

3. Renewable energy — As part of broader economic diversification efforts, Oman has been developing its renewable energy capacity, opening doors for investors in solar, wind, and related technologies.

4. Aquaculture — With access to the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman, the country offers substantial opportunities in fish farming and marine food production.

5. Minerals and mining — Oman is endowed with a variety of mineral resources, and the sector presents investment potential for those in extractive and processing industries.

Oman Opens Doors to Global Business Community

The Foreign Ministry described Oman as "a good place to strike new deals" and extended a direct welcome to businessmen and women interested in expanding their operations within the country.

The ministry also provided contact details for those wishing to make enquiries, including a Muscat address at 2601 Al Kharjiyah Street, as well as phone numbers and an official email for further correspondence.

Oman sets leave timelines for workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oman's labour rules give every employee a right to at least 30 days of paid annual leave per year.

Workers in Oman must complete at least six months on the job before they can take their annual leave.

Source: Legit.ng