Medical doctor Popoola Daniel has explained the immediate steps to take when someone suddenly collapses, following the death of Toluwanisings

Daniel advised people to remain calm, call for help, check responsiveness and assess breathing for no more than 10 seconds before taking appropriate action

The doctor stressed the importance of CPR when someone is unresponsive and not breathing normally

Following the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings, medical doctor Popoola Daniel has shared practical advice on what to do when someone suddenly slumps or collapses.

In a video posted on his X page, Daniel warned that the actions taken in the first few minutes could determine whether a person survives a life-threatening emergency.

Dr. Popoola Daniel explains the immediate steps to take when someone suddenly collapses, following the death of Toluwanisings. Photos: @toluwanisings/@popoolaadaniel/IG.

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings reportedly slumped at home, and his personal assistant said attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

However, the cause of the singer’s death has not been confirmed in the information provided.

Doctor explains the first steps to take

The medical practitioner advised people to remain calm and shout for help instead of immediately attempting to carry the collapsed person to the hospital without assisting.

He recommended checking whether the person responds when spoken to and assessing their breathing by watching the chest for no more than 10 seconds.

According to the doctor, gasping should not be mistaken for normal breathing. He also cautioned untrained bystanders against wasting valuable time trying to check the person’s pulse.

Doctor calls for CPR for an unresponsive person

Daniel advised beginning cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) if the person is unresponsive and not breathing normally, while ensuring emergency services have been contacted.

CPR involves chest compressions that help maintain blood flow until further medical assistance arrives.

If an AED is available, Daniel said bystanders should follow its voice instructions and ensure nobody touches the person when a shock is delivered.

He also encouraged people to seek help from others, as CPR can be physically exhausting.

Watch the X video of Dr. Daniel sharing the medical advisory here:

Toluwanisings is survived by a wife and two kids. Photo: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings earlier marked 5th anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Toluwanisings celebrated five years of marriage with an emotional tribute, reflecting on what the milestone truly means to him.

The singer took to social media to mark the anniversary, describing the past five years as a journey of walking, growing, and loving alongside his wife, all underpinned by what he called the faithfulness of God.

Rather than simply celebrating the good times, Toluwanisings had acknowledged the full picture of married life, including the difficult moments.

Source: Legit.ng