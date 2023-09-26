Police have cleared the air regarding the arrest of a Facebook user who reviewed a tomato paste produced by a popular brand

The Nigerian woman was arrested for claiming that the tomato paste she bought in a market tasted sugary

Meanwhile, the paste, Nagiko tomato mix, is manufactured by Erisco Foods Limited, Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force has explained the reason behind the possible arrest of a Facebook user who gave a review of the tomato paste she bought.

“Maybe She’s Violent”: Police Speak on Facebook User Arrested Over Bad Review of Erisco Tomato Paste. Photo credit: @amchidox

Source: Twitter

Recall that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has announced the arrest of Chioma Egodi Jnr, a Facebook user who reviewed an Erisco Foods product.

In a Facebook post on September 17, 2023, Egodi alleged that she tasted Nagiko Tomato Mix, one of the products of Erisco Foods Limited, and found it very sugary.

The product's manufacturer, Erisco Foods Limited, stated that the claim was untrue and unfounded.

Legit. ng reported that the company revealed that it decided to bring the Facebook post to the relevant authorities.

Giving an update on the development, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Force Headquarters, Abuja, disclosed that the Facebook user was arrested for possibly being violent.

He made this known via a post shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, September 24.

"Maybe she was violent or something else happened. We will need to find out. Our CRU and PCB will cross-check. Thanks."

Nigerians react as police reveal Facebook user was arrested for possibly being violent

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of Prince Adejobi's post and shared their opinion on the assumption given by the police for the arrest of the woman who reviewed a product she purchased with her money.

@whizbee tweeted:

"You need to change your keyboard.. it’s like nonsense is always suggested for you."

@bensoneleniyann tweeted:

"Why wont they get her arrested? She obviously did that for clout chasing...You know thousands of customers that would have been discouraged from using the product? Some people should be made scapegoats."

@ChampionCanines tweeted:

"Violent via her post,or she went to their office to fight them❓

@Onyii76448428 tweeted:

"Violent on her review abi violent on what exactly cuz ayam not understanding."

