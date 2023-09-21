Claims recently did the rounds alleging that Naira Marley and his ally, Sam Larry, have been arrested

The claims on social media said Marley and Larry were arrested over the much-followed death of Mohbad

Legit.ng fact-checked this claim and discovered it to be false as neither Marley nor Larry has been arrested

Ikorodu, Lagos state - Following the controversial death of singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, social media posts claim that the deceased's colleague, Naira Marley, has been arrested by the police.

Social media users circulating the claim also said Samson Erinfolami Balogun aka Sam Larry, was arrested alongside Marley (real name, Azeez Fashola) and both men have been remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.

It is not true that Naira Marley or Sam Larry have been arrested concerning Mohbad's demise. Photo credits: Zedicus Piro, Mohbad

Mohbad: Naira Marley, and Sam Larry

A particular post by one X (formerly Twitter) user has garnered over 11, 000 views. The tweet showed a clip of security agents accompanying Naira Marley.

Similar claims have been sighted here, here, and here.

Legit.ng reports that amid the controversy trailing Mohbad's death, many Nigerians have called out the late singer's former boss, Naira Marley, and the latter's associate Sam Larry.

Recall Mohbad, 27, died last Tuesday, September 12.

His death has continued to generate reactions, with many accusing Marley and Sam Larry of bullying the late singer since his exit from Marlian Records in 2022.

But how true is the claim that Naira Marley and Sam Larry have been arrested? Legit.ng checks.

Verification

One of the 'fresh' videos of Marley's alleged arrest was from the 2019 trial of the embattled singer.

He was arrested alongside some other persons by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in relation to advance fee fraud — internet-related cases.

As of July 2022, the music star's case was still being heard in court.

Also reacting to the viral claim, The Cable quoted the spokesperson of the Police Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, Ikoyi In Lagos, CSP Oluniyi Ogundeyi, as saying it was untrue. The media platform's report was published on Wednesday, September 20.

Ogundeyi's words:

"The report is false. It is a lie. No one has been arrested."

Police exhume Mohbad’s corpse

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Lagos State Police Command finally exhumed the corpse of Mohbad.

The state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a social media post.

