The federal government has reacted to the arrest of Chioma Egodi Jnr arrest of a Chioma Egodi Jnr over her negative review of Erisco Foods Limited's Tomato paste brand.

In her post, she claimed that the Tomato paste, Nagiko tomato mix, was too sugary, which infuriated the company

Egodi's arrest has generated a lot of reactions on social media, especially on X, as police move her case to Abuja

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has promised to summon Erisco Foods Limited over the arrest and detention of Chioma Egodi Jnr.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that on September 17, 2023, Egodi took to Facebook to express her displeasure after using Nagiko Tomato Mix, one of the company’s products.

Erisco Foods unhappy with customer reviews on its product Photo credit: FCCPC

Source: Facebook

According to the lady, the tomato paste she bought had ‘too much sugar’.

Erisco Foods Ltd was unhappy and issued a statement to refute her claims, promising to take all necessary actions against any malicious attacks on its reputation.

On Monday, September 25, it was revealed that she has been arrested and detained by the Nigerian police.

FCCPC speaks on her arrest

Confirming her arrest, the Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, wrote on X:

"@fccpcnigeria operatives have confirmed the arrest and transfer of the case to Abuja by the Police Force. She was no longer at the station on arrival.

"Working to determine the exact current location and engaging Force HQ in Abuja."

"Summons are being issued to @EriscoFoodsLtd immediately."

Irukera also promised that steps are being taken to ensure the release of the lady.

He wrote while responding to questions from Nigerians:

“There are circumstances where speech is modified by fact, demotion or brand damage, but ordinarily, consequence is civil not usually criminal.

“Engagement underway, investigation active, Erisco under summons. We are working on the case. We will provide updates as applicable. Some engagements are either not worthy of note, or public disclosure. Rest assured we are focused.

“Anxiety is well and rightly understood. A consumer’s liberty is at stake, and so is societal governance and accountability.”

FCCPC operates within the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment and is responsible for protecting market competition and promoting consumer protection.

Source: Legit.ng