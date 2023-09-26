A Facebook user, Chioma Egodi, has been arrested by the police over an alleged bad review of Erisco Foods' tomato paste

The woman alleged on the social media platform that she bought the product and found it sugary

The Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, confirmed the arrest of the Woman on social media

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has announced the arrest of Chioma Egodi, a Facebook user who reviewed an Erisco Foods product.

In a Facebook post on September 17, 2023, Egodi alleged that she tasted Nagiko Tomato Mix, one of the products of Erisco Foods Limited, and found it very sugary.

Chioma Egodi and her Facebook review Credit:@amchidox

Source: Twitter

Company alleges conspiracy

Egodi shared the picture of the opened tomato paste in her post.

According to a report by TheCable, Egodi said she went to buy a Tomato she could use to make a sauce and did not see her preferred choices.

The lady said she then decided to buy Nagiko, a brand of Erisco tomato paste. She, however, said when she opened the tin and tasted it, she found it very sugary.

Egodi has since deleted the post.

She wrote:

"I went to buy Tin tomatoes yesterday that I will use to make stew. I didn't see Gino and Sonia, so I decided to buy this one. When I opened it, I decided to taste it omo! Sugar is just too much! Haaa biko let me know if you have used this Tin tomato before because this is an ike gwuru situation," she wrote.

The product's manufacturer, Erisco Foods Limited, stated that the claim was untrue and unfounded.

The company stated that the post was misleading to its customers and meant to discredit the firm's image.

Erisco also revealed that the post was instigated to cause public disaffection against its products.

"As previously instigated by some elements and syndicates who are uncomfortable with our increasing market dominance as a leading indigenous manufacturer of 100% natural tomato pastes," the company stated.

Premium Times reported that the company revealed that it decided to bring the Facebook post to the relevant authorities.

Nigerians demand release of Egodi as FCCPC confirms arrest

Many demanded the release of Egodi on social media and threatened to boycott Erisco Foods if she was not released.

The Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Babatunde Irukera, said on X, formerly Twitter, that reports of the arrest have been brought to the commission's attention.

Irukera said a team seeking to understand what transpired had been dispatched to Erisco Foods.

Irukera revealed on social media that Egodi had indeed been arrested and transferred to Abuja by the police.

FCCPC Clamps down on illegal loan apps

The FCCPC recently waded into consumer complaints, especially regarding harassment of defaulters by loan app firms.

The development led to the clamping on loan app firms over violating user privacy.

The agency also released the list of approved loan apps and asked the public to only accept approved ones.

It also directed Google and Apple to delete them from their stores.

