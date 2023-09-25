The Police have arrested a bus driver for allegedly stabbing a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officer

It was gathered that the incident transpired around the Costain Roundabout area of Lagos State on Sunday, September 24

In a statement issued by LASTMA, the driver was alleged to have broken traffic rules and went berserk while trying to avoid arrest

A bizarre scenario occurred at the Costain Roundabout area of Lagos State on Sunday, September 24, involving a danfo bus driver and an officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

It was gathered in a report by Punch that operatives of LASTMA had stopped the danfo driver for an alleged traffic infringement.

Police officers arrested the unruly bus driver after a heated scuffle with LASTMA operatives. Photo Credit: @followlastma

The report confirmed that the yet-to-be-identified driver allegedly stabbed one of the LASTMA officers at the incident’s scene, Vanguard reported.

At the incident scene, it was gathered that the driver, whose number plate is LSR 966 YE, was seen in a viral video stripping himself naked in protest against the LASTMA officers who had stopped him for an alleged traffic offence.

He was heard in the video saying, “You can’t take this vehicle away from here”, as he was seen in the video making calls with his mobile phone.

Meanwhile, another voice was heard telling the LASTMA officer inside the bus of the alleged traffic, “This man will be jailed.”

In another viral video, the driver who had stripped himself naked was seen standing on the vehicle of the LASTMA operatives with the inscription ‘Zone 3, Surulere.’

LASTMA releases official statement

Giving further details on the incident on its X handle @followlastma, the traffic agency confirmed that the police had appended the driver.

The post reads:

"After several warnings to commercial bus drivers on the need to stop causing obstructions to other road users by the Government.

"A recalcitrant commercial T4 bus (LSR 966 YE) was apprehended today, Sunday 24/09/2023 by LASTMA personnel for causing serious obstruction to other road users around Costain round-about.

"The driver of the apprehended commercial T4 bus caused serious commotion by stripping himself naked at public after stabbing a LASTMA officer with a knife."

It was gathered that police officers from Iponri Police Station eventually arrested the naked driver with the directive of the Divisional Police Officer.

