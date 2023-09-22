The Nigerian Police Force in FCT has arrested three teenagers for constituting a nuisance in public

According to reports, the incident transpired around the residence of the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike

The three suspects were arraigned before a Grade 1 Area Court in Lugbe, Abuja, and remanded in police custody until Friday, October 13

FCT, Abuja - Three teenagers have been arrested and arraigned before a Grade l Area Court in Lugbe, Abuja, for allegedly constituting a public nuisance.

As reported by the Guardian, the suspects, Nasiru Abdullahi, 18, Usman Jabrin, 17, and Aliyu Adamu, 18, are being charged with conspiracy and public nuisance in which they pleaded not guilty.

The teenagers were reported to have been arrested around the residence of the FCT Minister, Nyesome Wike. Photo Credit: FCTA/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested around the residence of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, by operatives of the patrol team attached to Asokoro Police Station.

The prosecutor, Inspector Godwin Gabriel, who led the patrol team, revealed this in court, noting that the suspects were initially warned but failed to heed before they were apprehended.

Court remands suspects in police custody

He noted that the suspects went through some interrogative sessions to investigate the cause of their actions. Still, they could not give valid reasons for constituting a nuisance in the neighbourhood.

During the court session, the presiding judge, Malam Aliyu Kagarko, ordered the suspects to be remanded in police custody, insisting that their relatives must appear before the authorities before they would be granted bail.

He, therefore, adjourned proceedings until Friday, October 13.

