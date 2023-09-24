Ikeja, Lagos state - In this era, many Nigerian youths engage in breeding of dogs. They nurture dogs for homes, businesses, and at times, to serve as farm guards.

Various breeds of dogs include Alsatian, Doberman pinscher, German shepherd, Belgian malinois, and Siberian Husky.

Owning a dog can provide interesting benefits and can also lead to controversies. Photo credit: Snoop’s Pets

Dogs in Nigeria: Key things to know

Siberian Huskies are one of the few dog breeds that resemble wolves in appearance due to their ancestral lineage. They are descendants of the ancient sled dogs.

This specie of dogs are active, energetic, and resilient.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Michael Oluwatobi Jamal, the president of the Siberian Husky Breeders of Nigeria, explained why the types of dogs are sweet, friendly, and loyal. He also tells us what makes them excellent working dogs.

He said:

“ .”

Michael Oluwatobi Jamal, popularly known as Snoop’s Pets, with a dog. Photo credit: Snoop’s Pets

On what informed his passion for dog breeding, he replied that it is his .

On March 21, 2023, a pit bull, Roxie, was shot dead in an estate in Lagos.

Roxie was shot more than once for wandering into a house.

The incident drew condemnation from stakeholders in the dog breeding business.

Revisiting the issue, Oluwatobi said it passes for , which is thoughtless.

Oluwatobi told Legit.ng:

“O ’ .”

In July, a young Nigerian man, named Mohammed Jimoh, was murdered by a dog.

Late Jimoh had gone to buy noodles at a shop in his neighbourhood, Asa Dam area of Ilorin, Kwara state, when he was ferociously chased by a neighbour’s dog.

While earnestly running to escape from the dog, he was said to have heavily hit his chest on an electric pole and violently fell, while the food items he went to procure from the supermarket scattered on the ground.

He was however pronounced dead some minutes after he was taken to hospital.

One month later, in Osun state, a nursing mother, identified simply as Mummy Basira, was injured by two Alsatian dogs, who jumped out of a building around Halleluyah Area of Ido-Osun, Osun state, and grabbed a baby strapped to her back in the neighbourhood.

The incident, which happened around in the afternoon led to panic, as the dogs attacked the baby, killing her in the process, while the residents watched helplessly.

Oluwatobi shared his thoughts about the rising cases of deadly dog attacks in the country.

He has this advice for dog owners:

“ b .”

He stated that he is aware of animal law in Nigeria, and owners can be held responsible if a dog kills a human.

His words:

“A ’ .”

