A man bought a dog for security in his house, but the dog prefers to stay on top of the fence of the man's house

The man, John Nwa, was very angry when he saw the dog perching on the fence like a CCTV camera

But people who saw the video believe that the dog was on the fence to observe the environment properly

A man bought a security dog for his house, but the dog likes perching on the fence like a bird.

The man, John Nwa, said he is unhappy that the dog does not do the security job but stays on the fence like a CCTV camera.

The dog sat on the fence, forming lonely at the top. Photo credit: TikTok/@jodynwa27.

Source: TikTok

The video shows the dog perching on the fence, just like birth.

The fence is very high such that from that height, the dog could see the environment like a camera.

Video of a dog sitting on the fence goes viral

But John said he is uncomfortable with the dog sitting on the fence instead of watching the home.

He wrote:

"The dog be feeling like Asake."

John referred to Asake's viral song, Lonely At The Top, because of how the dog perched on the fence.

Some people defended the dog saying its position allows it to properly see what is coming.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as dog sits on the fence like a CCTV camera

@Last Born reacted:

"Him dey observe area na."

@Nancy Okah commented:

"Him dey secure street on your behalf."

@Creamypatsy said:

"Security no do pass this one."

@Ebony said:

"My problem is say after climbing that fence he’ll still come bk home to eat where he did not sow."

@vera said:

"Out there on the road chasing his dream because he knows no one is gonna chase it for him."

@FAVOURCEO commented:

"The dog does no want wahala. He wan rest."

Source: Legit.ng