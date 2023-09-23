The United States has called on its citizens to avoid travelling to no less than 18 of the 36 states in Nigeria

According to a statement from the Department of State, the reason for the call was the high level of terrorism and kidnapping in those states

The 18 affected states cut across the north, the southeast and South-South, including Rivers state, with the exception of Port Harcourt

FCT, Abuja - The United States Department of State has called on its citizens to avoid travelling to about 18 states in Nigeria because of terrorism and kidnapping in its latest advisory.

In the latest advisory posted on its website, the US urged its citizens to desist from travelling to states in the northern parts of Nigeria, the Southeast and South-South, citing "crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and armed gangs” in the mentioned region.

The northern and southern states US warns its citizens not to visit in Nigeria

The statement listed states in the north to be ignored. They were Borno, Yobe, Kogi, and Adamawa due to terrorism and kidnapping.

Others in the north, including Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara states, are not good because of kidnapping.

In the South East and South-South, the US authority warned its citizens against travelling to states like Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers states (with the exception of Port Harcourt), citing kidnapping, armed gangs and crimes in the states.

Why US warns citizens against travelling to some states in Nigeria

The statement maintained that:

“Violent crime – such as armed robbery, assault, carjacking, kidnapping, hostage taking, roadside banditry, and rape – is common throughout the country.”

It said there has been kidnapping for ransom in some parts of the country, and the targets are often nationals with dual citizenship who have just returned to the country for a visit, including US citizens.

