The death of singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Promise Aloba, commonly called Mohbad, has continued to generate notable reactions

A prominent national assembly member who represents Delta North District of Delta state, Senator Ned Nwoko has waded in and revealed what he will do as a federal lawmaker

Nwoko noted that situations like Mohbad's demise give rise to new laws for the good governance of Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - A federal lawmaker, Senator Chinedu Nwoko (also known as Ned Nwoko) has revealed plans to introduce a bill that will make it mandatory for an autopsy to be done within a specific time before any Nigerian citizen is buried.

According to Nwoko in an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 19, the cost of such reports would be paid by either the state or local government.

Senator Ned Nwoko takes action after singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad’s) death. Photo credits: Senator Prince Ned Nwoko, Mohbad

Mohbad: Nwoko talks up compulsory autopsy

Nwoko was reacting following the uproar that followed the controversial death of a singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Mohbad, a former signee of Naira Marley at Marlian Records, died on Tuesday, September 12, aged 27.

The senator said situations like Mohbad’s “give rise to new laws for the good governance of the country”.

He wrote:

"The unfortunate and untimely death of Mohbad has raised many issues that should be addressed promptly.

"The circumstances of his death and the cause of death should not be left to speculations. The police and the DSS should wade in immediately but more importantly, the state government should order for an autopsy report without further formalities.

"This should have been done and reported to the station for clearance before he was buried.

“As a matter of fact, I hope to introduce a bill that will make it mandatory nationwide for an autopsy to be done within a specific time before anyone is buried and the cost of such reports must be paid by the governments (local governments and states).

“The cause of death of anyone should not be left to the wild imaginations of people. The innocent should be protected and the guilty punished. Situations like this give rise to new laws for the good governance of the country."

