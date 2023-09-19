The renewed supremacy battle between rival cult members in Sagamu, Ogun State, has claimed many lives

Reports have it that members of the Aiye and Eiye confraternity have been killing themselves in the last few days, putting the town under siege

The Ogun State Police Command arrested seven suspects after a raid in the Eleweran area of Sagamu

Sagamu, Ogun state - A cult member identified simply as Bolaji Ogunkemaya has been arrested in a room with the corpses of four people in Sagamu town, Ogun state.

Ogun state police command has confirmed the death of four persons, following a cult clash in Sagamu. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The Ogun state police command confirmed this development through a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 19.

According to the statement, Ogunkemaya was one of the seven suspects arrested in Sagamu following the deadly clashes that broke out over a disagreement on the sharing of commission paid on a land transaction between the Aiye and Eiye gang members.

The four deceased persons were also killed in the same room where their corpses were found with Ogunkemaya, the Ogun state police command spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola said in the statement, announcing the arrest of the cult members on the Force's Facebook page.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

12 killed in bloody cult clash in Rivers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that two rival gangs clashed in Sime, a community in the Tai district of Rivers state, early Friday morning, June 3.

Legit.ng gathered that a community leader said the early morning violence left at least 12 people dead.

The fight between the Icelanders and Greenlanders took place in Sime a 25-minute drive from Port Harcourt.

Cultist begs residents to save him from bleeding to death after cult clash

A suspected cultist who was shot during a bloody clash with rival gangs reached out to residents of the area for help in saving his life.

A suspected cultist was left at the mercy of residents of Urban Area, a part of Sapele, Delta state, as he almost bled to death.

The young man who gave his name as Precious Stanley was involved in a shootout with a rival cult group which left him bleeding from the gunshot wound he sustained.

Source: Legit.ng