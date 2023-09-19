Full List of Police Officers, Lawyers, Forensic Experts Investigating Mohbad's Death
- A 13-man special investigative team has been constituted over the death of ate singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.
- The Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Monday, September 18
- Owohunwa disclosed that the special team is made up of sub-teams like legal and forensic teams
The Lagos State Police Command has set up a 13-man special investigative team to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.
Jubril Gawat, Special Assistant on new media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement posted on his X handle (formerly Twitter) @Mr_JAGs, said Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa has constituted a team will identify witnesses, people who are involved in the case, and anyone who can help with the investigation.
List of speacial team investigating Mohbad's death
The Committee is to carry out discreet investigation in the following areas:
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
a. Exhumation
b. Autopsy/toxicology/histology
c. Scene visit
d. Hospital/ Medical Report
e. Records of Suspects/witnesses statements
The special investigation team has 13 detectives and ACP Saheed Kassim will lead the team
Other members of the team include:
- CSP Cris Oyeisi
- SP Masta Alh. Bunu
- SP Ibrahim A. Yusuf
- DSP Ahmed Abdullahi
- ASP Oderinde Galfar
- ASP Alabi Bolanle
- ASP Mohammed Yusuf.
- Inspector Adesida Adefisayo
- Inspector Ameh Michael
- Inspector Oisa Roseline
- Inspector Mayowa Owoeye
- Inspector Babatunde Victor
Legal Team
- SP Cardoso Yetunde Esq - OC Legal
- DSP Umar Bello Esq - Legal Officer
- ASP Augustine Nwabuisi Esq - Legal Officer
Forensic Team
- DET. Csp Ayitu Akpama - Team Leader
- DET. Inspr Elizabeth Olokode - Member
- DET. Inspr Queen Agofure - Member
Mohbad’s death: Police to exhume body for autopsy
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, said the command has constituted a special investigation team to exhume and conduct an autopsy on the body of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.
He said the decision to set up the committee is based on the police's preliminary review of all facts, allegations and insinuations both in the social media and cause of interaction with some strategic elements linked to the incident.
Police reveal plan on how to probe Mohbad’s death
The Nigeria Police Force has revealed the plan on how it would probe the circumstances behind the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.
Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, said the police would interrogate as many people as possible. Adejobi stated this via his handle on X (formerly Twitter), @Princemoye1, on Tuesday morning, September 19.
Source: Legit.ng