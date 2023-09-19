A 13-man special investigative team has been constituted over the death of ate singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

The Lagos State Police Command has set up a 13-man special investigative team to look into the circumstances surrounding the death of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

Jubril Gawat, Special Assistant on new media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement posted on his X handle (formerly Twitter) @Mr_JAGs, said Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa has constituted a team will identify witnesses, people who are involved in the case, and anyone who can help with the investigation.

List of speacial team investigating Mohbad's death

The Committee is to carry out discreet investigation in the following areas:

a. Exhumation

b. Autopsy/toxicology/histology

c. Scene visit

d. Hospital/ Medical Report

e. Records of Suspects/witnesses statements

The special investigation team has 13 detectives and ACP Saheed Kassim will lead the team

Other members of the team include:

CSP Cris Oyeisi

SP Masta Alh. Bunu

SP Ibrahim A. Yusuf

DSP Ahmed Abdullahi

ASP Oderinde Galfar

ASP Alabi Bolanle

ASP Mohammed Yusuf.

Inspector Adesida Adefisayo

Inspector Ameh Michael

Inspector Oisa Roseline

Inspector Mayowa Owoeye

Inspector Babatunde Victor

Legal Team

SP Cardoso Yetunde Esq - OC Legal

DSP Umar Bello Esq - Legal Officer

ASP Augustine Nwabuisi Esq - Legal Officer

Forensic Team

DET. Csp Ayitu Akpama - Team Leader

DET. Inspr Elizabeth Olokode - Member

DET. Inspr Queen Agofure - Member

