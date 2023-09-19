The Nigeria Police Force has opened up on the approach it will adopt to unravel the circumstances behind Mohdab's death

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the police will adopt multi-faceted approaches

Adejobi disclosed that the investigation is ongoing and the police will have to be flexible and open-minded

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force has revealed the plan on how to probe the circumstances behind the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the police would interrogate as many people as possible.

Mohbad's death: Police to adopt multi-faceted approaches

Source: Twitter

Adejobi stated this via his handle on X (formerly Twitter), @Princemoye1, on Tuesday morning, September 19.

He added that the police will scrutinize many areas to get to the root of the circumstances behind Mohdad’s death.

Police will adopt multi-faceted approaches

The Force PRO said the police will adopt multi-faceted approaches and will be flexible and open-minded to achieve the desired result.

“Let's open our minds and widen the scope of investigation to unravel the case. Many would, by now, agree with me or concur with my assertion that we need a thorough investigation to expose some hidden facts. We will torchlight many areas and interrogate as many as possible to get to the root of the matter and have justice done. In investigation, you don't have a mindset or stereotyped methodology, but be flexible, open-minded, and adopt multi-facetted approaches for a good result. The investigation is ongoing. let's wait and see how it goes.”

Source: Legit.ng