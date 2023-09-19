Reno Omokri has lambasted Peter Obi and Gbadebo Rhodes Vivor over their alleged silence since the death of Mohbad

Omokri said Rhodes Vivor who have reacted to Mohbad's death if the tragic incident happened during the Lagos governorship election

He said unlike Rhodes Vivor, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his staff are working with the police to get justice for Mohbad

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has lambasted the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivor and the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi over their alleged silence over the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Omokri said Rhodes Vivor hasn't said anything since the death of Mohbad but would have if it was during the election period.

Reno Omokri slams Gbadebo Rhodes Vivor over alleged silence since Mohbad's death

The public affairs commentator stated this via his X handle (formerly Twitter) @renoomokri.

He added Rhodes Vivor visited the Akere Spare Parts Market after it was burnt and donated money to victims.

Omokri wrote:

“No matter what you say about Governor Sanwoolu, at least he is working with the Lagos State Police Command to get justice for MohBad. His office and staff are facilitating the investigation. Where is Gbadebo Rhodes Vivor in all of these? If a dog had given birth to puppies during the campaign period, GRV and Peter Obi would have gone there with prominent Obidients to celebrate with the dog. Did they not visit Akere Spare Parts Market and donate money to victims? Did GRV not visit hospitals? Did he not go to churches to shake hands and smile? But now that Mohbad needs them, where are they? Election na your mate?”

