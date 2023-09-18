Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Oba Elegushi have both denied having any affiliations with Naira Marley and Sam Larry

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on Monday, September

Naira Marley and Sam Larry have been fingered in the death of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka MohBad

Lagos state, Magodo - The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has revealed what Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the monarch of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Saheed Ademola Elegush, told the police command singer Naira Marley and his ally, Sam Larry.

Hundeyin said Sanwo-Olu and Oba Elegushi denied having any affiliations with Naira Marley and Sam Larry, Punch reported via its X handle @MobilePunch

Mohbad’s Death: Sanwo-Olu, Oba Elegushi denied Sam Larry, Naira Marley Photo Credits:@jidesanwoolu/ @hrmsaelegushi

Sanwo-Olu, Oba Elegushi deny Sam Larry, Naira Marley

He disclosed this during an interview on TVC programme, Your View on Monday, September 20.

This became necessary following trailed photos of Sanwo-Olu with Naira Marley after the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

"On Friday, I received a call from one of the Special Advisers to the governor, and he told me that the governor does not know him (Naira Marley) don't even have the idea that he is our boy. He disowned him.

"Oba Elegushi also called saying he does not know this person (Sam Larry) go ahead and do your investigations,"

