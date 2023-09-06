The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed civil servants to go back to work after the completion of the two-day warning strike called to protest against the state of the nation.

The union, in a statement on Wednesday, asked its members across the country to resume work on Thursday.

“As we mark the end of the two-day nationwide warning strike today, at the stroke of midnight, we earnestly call upon you all to gracefully conclude the strike and return to work tomorrow, in accordance with our initial agreement,” the statement reads.

Source: Legit.ng