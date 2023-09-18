Santor Shehu Sani has spoken on the appropriate way the public can help the police investigation on the circumstances behind the death of Mohbad

Mohbad, born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, passed away on Tuesday, September 12 and was laid to rest the following day

The circumstance surrounding his death has continued to spark controversies on social media, with allegations of harassment, intimidation and threats suffered by the late singer

Ikorodu, Lagos state - A former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has said Nigerians can genuinely assist police in its investigation of the death of Promise Oladimeji Aloba popularly known as Mohbad.

Sani urged the public to “constantly keep the issue in the news”.

Sani speaks on investigation into Mohbad's death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said this would help until investigations are over. Mohbad passed on at the age of 27-year-old on Tuesday, September 12.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on Sunday night, September 17:

“One of the best ways the public can help the Police investigation on the circumstances behind the death of Mohbad is to constantly keep the issue in the news until the investigation is over.”

Sani reacts to Mohbad's death

